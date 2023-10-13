E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $3.50

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered E2open Parent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Performance

ETWO opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $64,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,095.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,220. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 91.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.