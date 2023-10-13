EA Series Trust Acquires New Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PROG by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PROG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PROG Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:PRG opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

