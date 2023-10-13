EA Series Trust Acquires New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 62,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

