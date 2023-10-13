EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 444,312 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 444,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLX stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock worth $318,238 over the last 90 days. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

