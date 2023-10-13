EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 7,246 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $501.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.