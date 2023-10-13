EA Series Trust Invests $3.30 Million in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.34% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 530,016 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $22,541,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,007,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.14 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $835.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Our Latest Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.