EA Series Trust Invests $3.33 Million in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.5% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETD. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.9 %

ETD stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $746.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

