EA Series Trust Invests $3.43 Million in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.23% of United States Cellular as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 5.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

United States Cellular Price Performance

NYSE:USM opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.46 and a beta of 0.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

