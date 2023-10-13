EA Series Trust Invests $3.79 Million in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 420,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.26% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 50.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 206,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 71,094 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.90 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.52%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

