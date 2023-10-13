EA Series Trust Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VTV opened at $136.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

