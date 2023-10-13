EA Series Trust Purchases New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

