EA Series Trust Purchases New Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.36% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPG

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,360. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.