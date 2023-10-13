EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 137,195 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 5.2 %

AVNS opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

