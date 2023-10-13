EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 148,364 Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 148,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Washington Federal by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Washington Federal by 93.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Washington Federal by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Stock Down 0.7 %

WAFD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

