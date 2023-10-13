EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 321,154 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 321,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,952 shares of company stock worth $176,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

