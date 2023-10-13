EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 48,928 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $776.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.