EA Series Trust Takes $3.14 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,426 shares of company stock worth $6,074,981. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 263.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.42.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

