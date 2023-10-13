EA Series Trust Takes $3.19 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $143.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

