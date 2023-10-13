EA Series Trust Takes $3.24 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

