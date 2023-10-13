Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $494.50

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 488.20 ($5.98), with a volume of 14745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 537.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 545.93. The stock has a market cap of £144.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12,362.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

