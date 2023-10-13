Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $494.50

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 488.20 ($5.98), with a volume of 14745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.24).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.