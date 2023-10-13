Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETN opened at $217.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.