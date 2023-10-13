Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Edesa Biotech from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 80.7 %

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.49. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 15.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.