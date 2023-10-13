Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,323.00

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,323 ($16.19) and last traded at GBX 131.68 ($1.61), with a volume of 174801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.60 ($1.64).

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £509.69 million, a P/E ratio of -361.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.55.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

