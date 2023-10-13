Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Elastic by 19,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

