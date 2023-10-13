Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.70. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 193,415 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after buying an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,930 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 488,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 386,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 27,784 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.