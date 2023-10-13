Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,472 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EA opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.