Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 4.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.97 and a 200 day moving average of $285.49. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $234.46 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

