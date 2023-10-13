Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.717 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Emera Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. Emera has a 12-month low of C$44.63 and a 12-month high of C$59.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.3373239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
