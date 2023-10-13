Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $96.50 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

