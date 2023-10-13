Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Radio in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN opened at $0.56 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

