Empire Financial Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

