Empire Financial Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on H. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.56.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

