Empire Financial Management Company LLC Trims Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $46.76 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.