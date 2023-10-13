Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of HP by 10.1% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $146,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of HP by 99.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 172,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

