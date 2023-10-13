Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

