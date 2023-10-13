Empirical Finance LLC Buys 295 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $428.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.