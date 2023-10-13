Empirical Finance LLC Buys 6,955 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.



