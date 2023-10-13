Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

