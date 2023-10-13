Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.4 %

EA stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.