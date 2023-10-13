Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

