Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

AFL stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.