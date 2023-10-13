Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

