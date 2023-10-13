Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $187.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.47. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $186.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

