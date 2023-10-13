Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 157 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $735.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $703.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $488.23 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

