Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,729 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,408 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,529,979,000 after buying an additional 233,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.