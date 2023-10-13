Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,797 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.