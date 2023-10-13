Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 231 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $444.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.97 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

