Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

