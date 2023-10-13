Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $455.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 275,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

