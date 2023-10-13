Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $3.31 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $80,293.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,466,117 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

